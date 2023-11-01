Consequences of morning shelling of Kherson: employee of CMA was killed, two people were injured. PHOTO

Today, on 1 November, at around 9 am, the centre of Kherson came under another attack.

This was reported on Telegram by the deputy head of the OP Oleksii Kuleba, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, an employee of the City's Military Administration was killed by a Russian shell, and two other colleagues from the Department of Urban Development were wounded, one of them in serious condition. All necessary assistance is being provided to the injured.

Read it on Censor.NET: Russians attack Kherson, hit the city center







"Russians continue to terrorize the cities and villages of Ukraine. The occupiers are increasing the number and intensity of their attacks - last night was alarming in several regions. There have been hits to critical infrastructure," Kuleba added.