Day in Donetsk region: enemy attack on enterprise in Andriivka district, shelling of Novoukrainka and Krasnohorivka, there are wounded. PHOTOS

Russian troops continued to shell the territory of the Donetsk region. The day before, the Russians shelled Andriivska district, which is relatively remote from the frontline, damaging a business.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

In the Volnovakha direction, 1 person was wounded and 3 houses were damaged in Novoukrainka.

"In the Donetsk sector, 3 people were wounded in the Mariinka district: 2 in Elizavetivka and 1 in Krasnohorivka. In the Kurakhove district, Kurakhove, Illinka, and Novoselydivka came under fire, with no casualties. In Selidove, a rocket hit near a pond. Avdiivka came under massive shelling in the morning. In the Novohrodivka district, 3 houses in Halytsynivka were damaged. Berdychi, Stepove, and Novokalynove in the Ocheretynska community came under fire," the statement said.







In the Horlivka sector, 1 person died in Pivdenne. 8 houses were damaged in the district: 3 in Shcherbynivka and Pivdenne, 1 in Zalizne and Pivdenne. In the Chasiv Yar district, 4 houses and an infrastructure facility were damaged. In the Soledar district, Rozdolivka was shelled.

In the Lysychansk direction, a house in Serebrianka of the Siverska district was damaged.