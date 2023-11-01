Explosion rang out in occupied Mariupol, Russian air defense is working in area of Azovstal, - Andriushchenko. PHOTO
In the temporarily occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk region, a loud explosion rang out. According to Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Russian air defense is operating in the Azovstal area.
He said this in his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"There was a loud explosion in Mariupol - all districts of the city heard it. The source of the explosion was Russian air defense in the area of Azovstal," he wrote.
According to Andriushchenko, Russian aviation is "nervous" along with air defense.
"At the same time, it was used smoke screening in the port of Mariupol, similar to the one in Crimea," the mayor's adviser added.
