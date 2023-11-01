New schemes for draft dodgers have been exposed: among defendants are two military commissars and head of Military Medical Panel, - SSU. PHOTOS

Criminals were exposed who offered draft dodgers to flee to the European Union on the basis of forged documents.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the cost of such services was up to 10,000 US dollars.

Thus, in Kyiv region: the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation collected evidence on the organizers of a draft dodgers' scheme, through which potential conscripts were "written off" from the military register. At the end of August this year, the SSU officers exposed three organizers of this group. They turned out to be two heads of departments of the military commissariat and the head of the military medical commission in the capital area.



During the investigation, it was established that the former head of the local military committee and his son, as well as two more of their accomplices, were also involved in the organization of the scheme. The offenders offered their clients to avoid conscription and go abroad on the basis of fake certificates of unfitness for military service for health reasons.



Based on the collected evidence, all seven defendants were notified of suspicion under Art. 255 (creation, management of a criminal community or criminal organization, as well as participation in it). The offenders face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

See more: SSU and National Police are investigating Uzhhorod Mayor Andriiiv, - Source. PHOTO

According to the State Bureau of Investigation, officials of 9 military commissariats, mainly from Kyiv and the region, the head of the Military Medical Commission of the Makariv district of the Kyiv region, and accomplices from other regions of Ukraine were involved in the large-scale scheme of evasion of mobilization.

"The machinations were organized by the ex-head of the Kyiv Regional Military Commissariat, who retired but retained the necessary connections. Under his control, other members of the criminal organization entered knowingly false data into military registration documents on the removal of men from the register due to unfitness for military service for health reasons. The "package" of documents included forged certificates of the Military Medical Commission, issued without the conscripts going through the established procedure. Members of the group provided "clients" with advice, instructions on the places, procedure and method of crossing the border of Ukraine," the SBI said.

As noted, most of the documents were issued through the district Military Recruitment Centre (MRC) of the Kyiv region, but representatives from at least 7 more Kyiv district military commissariats and one in Zakarpattia were involved in the scheme.

According to available information, those involved helped to "solve the issue" in many other regions of Ukraine. The organizer clearly thought out the structure of the criminal group. One part was responsible for "recruiting" clients, the other for illegal processing of documents. Representatives of both "branches" did not cross each other for the purpose of conspiracy.

"According to the preliminary data of the investigation, at least 100 draft dodgers could go abroad under this scheme. 40 episodes of receiving money are fully documented. The cost of the "service" was from $6,000 to $10,000 per person, depending on the initial package of documents. The clients were both yesterday's students and bankers with adult sons," the SBI added.

During more than 40 searches of the places of work in the Military Recruitment Centre (MRC) and the residences of the persons involved in various regions of Ukraine, law enforcement officers seized documentation and media confirming the implementation of the illegal scheme.

In Kyiv: the head of the psychiatric department of the local clinical hospital was arrested, who took bribes from the draft dodgers for falsifying medical documents confirming the alleged presence of serious diseases.



In Poltava region: two more schemes for draft dodgers have been blocked. One of them was organized by a local lawyer together with several officials of the local center of medical and social expertise. For money, the defendant offered her "clients" to register disability for close relatives and thus go abroad with them as an accompanying person.



Other machinations were organized by the deputy head of a branch of one of the Poltava institutes. For various sums of bribes, he arranged for the training of conscripts, which allowed them to claim deferment from the draft.

See more: "AllatRa" sect, which worked in interests of Russian Federation, is being searched all over Ukraine, - Source. PHOTOS

















