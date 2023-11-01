Combine harvester explodes on explosives in Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region, injuring two men. PHOTOS

In Mykolaiv region, a combine harvester exploded on an unidentified explosive device. Two men were injured in the explosion.

This was reported by the press service of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"On 1 November, at 10:30 a.m., doctors reported to the 101 special line that a combine harvester had exploded in a field on the outskirts of Snihurivka, Snihuriv territorial community, Bashtanka district, on an unidentified explosive device," the statement said.

It is noted that two men were injured as a result of the detonation of the munition. One of them, a man born in 1967, suffered traumatic amputation of two legs, the other man, born in 1961, was hospitalised to a medical facility to determine the extent of his injuries. After the examination, the man refused to be hospitalised.

