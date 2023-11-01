Russians shelled Nikopol district five times during day: 1 person killed, 7 others wounded. PHOTOS

Today, on 1 November, the occupiers shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region five times with artillery and a kamikaze drone.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Today the enemy fired at Nikopol district 5 times. They sent artillery and a kamikaze drone there. The district centre and the Marhanets community came under attack.



This led to another tragedy. One life was cut short. And a total of seven injured.



16 private houses, a five-storey building, an infrastructure facility, a pharmacy, shops and a garage were damaged. One outbuilding was destroyed, 6 were damaged. A motorbike and power lines were damaged," the statement said.



In addition, the Russian army shelled Kryvyi Rih district. The Hrushevska community was shelled with MLRS. 4 local houses and an outbuilding were destroyed. A car was smashed. No people were injured.

