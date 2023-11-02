FSB agent who collected intelligence on new units of Defense Forces sentenced to 15 years behind bars - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine has gathered irrefutable evidence of the guilt of another FSB agent who was collecting intelligence on new units of the Defence Forces. He was exposed and detained by the Security Service of Ukraine in March this year during a special operation in Odesa.

According to the SSU, the offender is a former law enforcement officer, who was recruited by an FSB officer after the start of the full-scale invasion.



"On the aggressor's instructions, his accomplice collected information about the locations of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.



In the "zone of special attention" of the enemy, there was information about the newly created volunteer battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine called "Black Sea Sich".



To collect intelligence, the Russian agent signed up for an interview with the leadership of the volunteer battalion, allegedly to join the ranks of the unit.



"Under the guise" of this legend, he conducted covert photographing of the location of the military formation and studied the psychotype of the commander to try his further recruitment," the statement said.

The SSU documented the FSB agent's criminal activity and detained him while he was on an intelligence mission.



According to the investigation, the traitor, on his own initiative, contacted the Russian special service and offered his assistance in the war against Ukraine. To do this, he provided the FSB with a written commitment to covert cooperation in favor of the aggressor country.

At the same time, he wrote a statement addressed to the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, in which he asked to consider his candidacy for a senior position in the "Department of Economic Security and Anti-Corruption in the Odesa region" in the event of the capture of the region.



In addition, it was established that after the missile strikes on the regional center, the russian agent went to the area to record the consequences and adjust repeated air attacks.



During the search, the SSU found a mobile phone with evidence of communication with the aggressor.



Based on the SSU's investigation, the court found the offender guilty under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced him to 15 years in prison.

