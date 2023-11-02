22nd Mechanized Brigade and 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade received batch of Poseidon UAVs and mobile control points for aerial reconnaissance. PHOTOS

During the trip to the Eastern Front, Petro Poroshenko handed over operational-tactical-level "H10 Poseidon" UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) complexes to the military, mobile control points, and also handed over certificates to crew members who had undergone appropriate training.

The equipment, in particular, was transferred to the units of the Separate Presidential Brigade named after Bogdan Khmelnytskyi, 22nd Mechanized Brigade of the Ground Troops of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces and 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, reports the press service "ES" (European Solidarity), Censor.NET reports.

One UAV complex, which includes three drones, costs more than 300,000 euros. Another million hryvnias cost to equip the DAF truck control station with the latest equipment.

"I can emphasize that this is one of the few types of intelligence that still holds Russian electronic warfare. It's nice that we are handing it over to reliable hands," says Petro Poroshenko.

Poroshenko noted that the Ukrainian military already has extensive experience of using Poseidons in the hottest spots of the frontline. "Today, in the Avdiivka direction, in the Vuhledar direction, around Bakhmut and in the Zaporizhzhia direction, our Poseidons allow us to detect the enemy's movement in a timely manner. I don't even know if I can announce the number of Russian armored vehicles and manpower that have been destroyed over the last four to five days. It is inspiring," Petro Poroshenko said.

The scouts of the 59th Brigade have been working with Poseidons for a long time. Two weeks ago, the brigade received two more "birds" from Poroshenko, now they also have a mobile control point. The brigade says: "Poseidon is the best drone in its class. The 59th Brigade has been through many battles with them. "Mykolaiv direction. Kherson direction, Donetsk direction, Zaporizhzhia direction - the only places we haven't been are Bakhmut and Kharkiv, we haven't flown personally. Though, the H10 Poseidon birds are used by other organizations there as well," said the scout with the call sign "Cat". He says he flew them more than 45 kilometers into the enemy's rear, conducting deep reconnaissance and adjusting artillery. "They will work 24/7, fly where no one else flies," the intelligence officer is convinced.

Drones are the "eyes" of any battalion, Poroshenko said. "Reconnaissance, combat, different types and different plans of use - they are urgently needed at the front. That is why today we are here again in the East. We have come to the units that have been in hell for 19 months. There is no other way to describe what is happening on the eastern front. The enemy is well-equipped with equipment here, so we have to keep up," the fifth President emphasized.

The purchase of the Poseidon UAV by the Poroshenko Foundation was first reported on August 16, 2022, when Petro Poroshenko signed a major agreement with manufacturers. This is a reconnaissance battalion-level complex that works for the benefit of all brigades in the area of responsibility, reconnaissance and artillery guidance, and adjustment of large-caliber fire.

The Poroshenko Foundation and volunteers of the NGO (Non-Governmental Organization) " Sprava Hromad (Affairs of Communities-ed.)" also produce mobile control points for air reconnaissance officers on the chassis of a British DAF truck. "This is an innovative development that was invented by the technicians of "Sprava Hromad". Inside the cars there is absolutely everything to deploy and destroy the enemy," Poroshenko said. Currently, a contract for the supply of more than 20 Poseidon complexes (65 "birds") is being implemented.