Russian military attacked Nikopol district with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones, damaging utility company, houses, power lines and gas pipeline. PHOTOS

Today, on 2 November, the Russian occupiers launched three kamikaze drones at Nikopol, and fired at the Pokrovska community in the Dnipro region with heavy artillery.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Today the aggressor attacked Nikopol district. They sent three kamikaze drones to the district centre. Pokrovske village community was hit with heavy artillery.



A utility company, 8 private houses, an outbuilding, power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged.



No one was killed or injured," the statement said.

It is also reported that during the day there was an "arrival" in Sinelnyk district. A private house was damaged there. No people were injured.

Read it on Censor.NET: At night, enemy missile was shot down over Dnipro region, occupiers shelled Zelenodolsk community, without casualties







