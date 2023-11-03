Car of GosNIIMash CEO, which produces missile warheads, burned in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia - Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. PHOTO

In the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, the car of Igor Kuznetsov, CEO of GosNIIMash JSC, was burned.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

It happened on the night of 2 to 3 November 2023. A Volvo XC90 with registration number H622HN 152 was burnt.

"The company is a leader in the development and production of warheads for Russian missiles used by terrorist Moscow to strike targets in Ukraine.

The burning of the CEO's personal car was carried out by representatives of the resistance movement," the statement said.

