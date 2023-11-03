ENG
11 people wounded in Russian missile attack on Zarichne in Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTOS

This morning, the occupiers launched a rocket attack on Zarichne village in Komyshuvakha village community of Zaporizhzhia region. 11 residents were wounded.

This was reported in a telegram by the Komyshuvakha village council, Censor.NET reports.

"Today at 10:14 am the enemy launched a missile attack on Zarichne village. Multifamily and private residential buildings were damaged, several houses were destroyed. Eleven civilians sustained injuries of varying severity and are being provided with necessary medical assistance. The owners of the damaged houses were provided with construction materials for repairs," the statement said.

