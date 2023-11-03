ENG
Russians fired more than three dozen artillery shells at Nikopol district during day, man was wounded. PHOTOS

The aggressor fired seven times during the day at Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region. They fired over three dozen artillery shells.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"He hit the Myrovska and Marhanetska communities. But Nikopol itself was hit the hardest. A 51-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalised in a moderate condition.

13 garages and 6 cars were damaged. 8 private houses, 6 outbuildings, and power lines were damaged. A utility company was also damaged," the statement said.

