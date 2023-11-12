Day in Donetsk region: strikes on 8 settlements, three people were killed. PHOTOS

During the day, the Russian army attacked the towns of Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Toretsk, the villages of Pivdenne, Pivnicne, Minkivka, Novoukrainka, Tonenke. The shelling damaged 30 residential buildings, a kindergarten, and a car.

This was reported by the police of the Donetsk region, Censor.NET informs.

Occupants shelled Toretsk with "Grad" MLRS, killing two people. 20 private houses, 3 apartment buildings, and a car were damaged. A civilian was killed in the village of Minkivka as a result of artillery shelling.

The Russians fired at Pivdenne with artillery. Two apartment buildings were destroyed.

In addition, it became known about a wounded civilian who was injured during shelling in Avdiivka on 10 November.

