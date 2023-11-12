ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6285 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
798 2

Day in Donetsk region: strikes on 8 settlements, three people were killed. PHOTOS

During the day, the Russian army attacked the towns of Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Toretsk, the villages of Pivdenne, Pivnicne, Minkivka, Novoukrainka, Tonenke. The shelling damaged 30 residential buildings, a kindergarten, and a car.

This was reported by the police of the Donetsk region, Censor.NET informs.

Occupants shelled Toretsk with "Grad" MLRS, killing two people. 20 private houses, 3 apartment buildings, and a car were damaged. A civilian was killed in the village of Minkivka as a result of artillery shelling.

The Russians fired at Pivdenne with artillery. Two apartment buildings were destroyed.

In addition, it became known about a wounded civilian who was injured during shelling in Avdiivka on 10 November.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: attack on Pokrovsk, Vuhledar, and Maksimivka under fire. PHOTOS

Day in Donetsk region: strikes on 8 settlements, three people were killed 01
Day in Donetsk region: strikes on 8 settlements, three people were killed 02
Day in Donetsk region: strikes on 8 settlements, three people were killed 03
Day in Donetsk region: strikes on 8 settlements, three people were killed 04
Day in Donetsk region: strikes on 8 settlements, three people were killed 05
Day in Donetsk region: strikes on 8 settlements, three people were killed 06
Day in Donetsk region: strikes on 8 settlements, three people were killed 07

Author: 

shoot out (13830) Donetska region (4009)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 