FSS agent who spied on airfields of AFU of Mykolaiv region was detained - SSU. PHOTO

The SSU detained an FSS informer as a result of counter-sabotage operations in Mykolaiv. The offender was collecting intelligence on the locations and movements of the Defence Forces in the region.

According to the investigation, at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the offender traveled abroad and began to actively support the armed aggression of Russia, after which he was remotely recruited by Russian special services.

After returning to Ukraine in March this year, he tried to identify possible locations of military airfields with combat aircraft of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"It has been established that he maintained remote communication with the Russian secret service through 'contacts'. One of them was pro-Kremlin blogger Sergey Lebedev (better known by his pseudonym 'Shaggy'), who is in the temporarily occupied Donetsk and works for the FSS," the statement said.

In June this year, the SSU served the blogger with a notice of suspicion of treason in absentia and neutralized his network of informants in the Mykolaiv region. Since the start of the full-scale operation, SSU officers have exposed 13 suspects.

Another FSS accomplice was a local resident who was an active user of Lokhmatyi's Telegram channel. During the correspondence with the hostile blogger, his "follower" supported anti-Ukrainian narratives and "leaked" information about the deployment of the Defence Forces in the region.

The defendant collected the "necessary" information through personal contacts and open sources.

"In addition, he would go around the area and covertly record Ukrainian objects, and then pass the 'report' to the FSS in the form of text and georeferenced photos. SBU officers documented the criminal activities of the Russian informant and detained him.

During the search, the detainee's mobile phone, which he used to communicate with Lebedev, was seized," the press service said.

Based on the evidence collected, the defendant was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the sending, movement of weapons, armaments, and ammunition to Ukraine, movement, relocation, or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine).

Custody was chosen as a measure of restraint against the offender. He faces up to 12 years behind bars.





