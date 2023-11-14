During day, russians struck Nikopol region 11 times with kamikaze drones and artillery. PHOTOS

During the day, the occupiers struck the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove and Pokrovske communities came under fire.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, the enemy struck the Nikopol region 11 times. They used kamikaze drones and artillery.



The district center was attacked the most... A nine-story building, 4 private houses, 2 cars and a power line were damaged," the statement reads.

Lysak also said that the man who died in the afternoon in Nikopol when Russian terrorists hit the city with three kamikaze drones was 26 years old.

In addition, the occupiers also targeted Marhanets, Myrove and Pokrovskу rural communities. In the latter, 4 two-story buildings and a power line were destroyed. There were no casualties.

