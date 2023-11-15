Strike on Selydove: four-story building and private house were destroyed, 7 high-rise buildings were damaged. PHOTOS

As of 12:00 on 15 November, 1 person was confirmed dead and 3 wounded as a result of a nighttime rocket attack on a residential area of Selidove, Donetsk region.

All the wounded were provided with emergency medical care, their condition was stable. This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

According to the latest information, 4 more people are missing under the rubble.

According to the CMA, the strike damaged 16 private houses and destroyed one completely.

A four-story building was partially destroyed by a direct hit. Another 7 multi-storey buildings were damaged: 3 two-storey buildings, 2 five-storey buildings and 2 four-storey buildings.

A rescue operation is underway at the crash site.









