Consequences of russian missile strikes on one of villages in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTO

As a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers, two employees of the State Emergency Service, who arrived to eliminate the consequences of the first strike, were killed.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The ruscists launched three missile strikes on the civilian infrastructure of one of the settlements of the Zaporizhzhia district.

As a result of the shelling, two employees of the State Emergency Service, who arrived as part of a rescue team to eliminate the consequences of the first strike, were killed. Seven local residents were injured. The blast wave and debris damaged houses, outbuildings and cars.

