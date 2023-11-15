Head of Ministry of Defense Umierov introduced to personnel of SOF new head - Colonel Lupanchuk. PHOTO

The Minister of Defence of Ukraine Rustem Umierov introduced the new head of the Special Operations Forces, Colonel Serhii Lupanchuk, to the personnel of the Special Operations Forces.

According to Censor.NET, Umerov wrote about this on Facebook.

He noted: "Today I introduced to the personnel Colonel Serhii Lupanchuk, Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, they handed over the battle flag of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Colonel Lupanchuk.

We are all proud of the strength of the soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and sincerely wish for new achievements in protecting our country from Russian aggression.

We thanked Major General Victor Horenko for his service.

Increasing the capacity of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is a priority of the state's defense policy."

