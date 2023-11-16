Missile strike in Selydove: rescue operations continue for second day, two people may be under the rubble. PHOTO
In the Donetsk region, emergency rescue and search operations continue for the second day at the site of a partially destroyed 4-story building
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
"As of 08:00 a.m. on November 16, as a result of the work carried out, the bodies of 2 dead people were found and removed. According to preliminary information, 2 more people may be under the rubble. The work is ongoing," the message reads.
In total, as a result of the Russian missile attack on Selydove city, which took place on November 15, 2 people died, 3 people were injured, 6 people were rescued, including 1 child.
1 private residential building was destroyed, a 4-storey residential building was partially destroyed, 16 private and 7 apartment buildings were damaged.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password