Head of"office" of one of Kherson universities, who justified armed aggression of Russian Federation, was detained - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service exposed another racist supporter as a result of stabilization measures in the liberated Kherson. After the city was occupied, she reportedly supported the Russian invaders and agreed to head the document management department ("chancellery") at the local university that was seized at the time.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU.

In this "position", the offender carried out the instructions of the traitor Saldo to introduce Russian "standards" of education in the occupied part of the southern part of the region.

To do this, she was engaged in "reformatting" the document flow in the seized university by the requirements of the Russian Ministry of Education. Subsequently, the defendant received a Russian passport and "voted for the accession" of the Kherson region to the aggressor country.

She was also an active participant in the propaganda activities of the local occupation administration, where she called on Kherson residents to support the invaders in the war against Ukraine.

"In addition, the offender massively disseminated Kremlin narratives on her own page in the banned Odnoklassniki. There she glorified the militants of the Russian occupation groups and justified the temporary seizure of Crimea.

After the liberation of Kherson, the racist supporter remained in the city and continued to periodically "disperse" hostile online propaganda," the press service said.

The SSU officers documented the criminal actions of the suspect, established her whereabouts, and detained her in her apartment.

During the searches in her apartment, the following documents were seized: documents confirming her work for the occupiers at the university; a photo of the offender with the Russian military in the captured Kherson; pro-Kremlin symbols and other evidence of illegal activity.

She has now been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition of the lawfulness, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint and additional qualification of the criminal actions of the suspect is also being decided. The offender faces up to 5 years in prison with confiscation of property.













