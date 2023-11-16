20-year-old drunk girl without license fled scene of accident in which two people died. PHOTOS

In the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, a Toyota and an Audi driven by a 20-year-old drunken girl with a revoked driver’s license crashed. The driver and passenger of the Toyota were killed. The girl in the Audi escaped, but she was detained and could be imprisoned for 12 years.

This was reported by the Kyiv Police and the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET informs.

The accident happened on the evening of November 14 on Starokyivska Street. Cars crashed head-on into. The 40-year-old driver and 39-year-old passenger of the Toyota died on the spot.

Another car disappeared from the scene of the accident. All police units were sent to search for it. Eventually, the driver of the Audi was detained.

It turned out that she was a 20-year-old woman from Kyiv. In the summer, the court revoked her license for a year due to drunk driving. This time she got behind the wheel drunk again - not her own car, but a friend's car.

Both the girl and her friend were detained. She was informed of suspicions of violation of road safety rules and failure to comply with a court decision. Kyivan faces seven to twelve years in prison. He was informed about the suspicion of allowing a person in a state of intoxication to drive a car. A man can go to prison for up to 5 years.

