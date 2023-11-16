Consequences of shelling of Bilozerka community of Kherson region: Man was killed, four more people were injured. PHOTOS
At about 2:05 p.m., Russian troops shelled a village in the Bilozerka community of the Kherson region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the regional prosecutor's office.
"Rescuers pulled the body of a dead man from the rubble of a private house. Currently, four more local residents are known to have been wounded. The information is being clarified.
Residential buildings, an administrative building, a shop, and vehicles were damaged," the statement reads.
According to the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, three women were injured - 28, 34 and 56 years old, as well as a 62-year-old man.
