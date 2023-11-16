ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9124 visitors online
News Photo War
729 1

Consequences of shelling of Bilozerka community of Kherson region: Man was killed, four more people were injured. PHOTOS

At about 2:05 p.m., Russian troops shelled a village in the Bilozerka community of the Kherson region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the regional prosecutor's office.

"Rescuers pulled the body of a dead man from the rubble of a private house. Currently, four more local residents are known to have been wounded. The information is being clarified.

Residential buildings, an administrative building, a shop, and vehicles were damaged," the statement reads.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, three women were injured - 28, 34 and 56 years old, as well as a 62-year-old man.

Read more: Ruscists attacked Bilozerka in Kherson region: Preliminarily, one person was killed and two were injured. Critical infrastructure facility was destroyed

Consequences of shelling of Bilozerka community of Kherson region: Man was killed, four more people were injured 01
Consequences of shelling of Bilozerka community of Kherson region: Man was killed, four more people were injured 02
Consequences of shelling of Bilozerka community of Kherson region: Man was killed, four more people were injured 03
Consequences of shelling of Bilozerka community of Kherson region: Man was killed, four more people were injured 04
Consequences of shelling of Bilozerka community of Kherson region: Man was killed, four more people were injured 05
Consequences of shelling of Bilozerka community of Kherson region: Man was killed, four more people were injured 06
Consequences of shelling of Bilozerka community of Kherson region: Man was killed, four more people were injured 07
Consequences of shelling of Bilozerka community of Kherson region: Man was killed, four more people were injured 08
Consequences of shelling of Bilozerka community of Kherson region: Man was killed, four more people were injured 09

Author: 

shoot out (13872) Khersonska region (2187)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 