FSS agent who spied on Defense Forces in Chernihiv region was detained - SSU. PHOTO

The SSU officers detained a "deconsecrated" FSS agent who had been in "standby" mode for more than a year in the border area of the Chernihiv region.

It is noted that since October 2023, on the instructions of the Russian special service, he began collecting data on the deployment of Ukrainian defenders in the Chernihiv region.

First of all, the defendant tried to establish the exact coordinates of the Armed Forces headquarters involved in the defence of Ukraine's northern borders.

He was also interested in the locations of fortifications and the places where Ukrainian defenders were most heavily concentrated.





According to the available data, the invaders needed intelligence to prepare artillery strikes on the border of Ukraine and conduct sabotage attacks.

SSU officers detained a Russian agent while performing a routine task in the area of a possible location of one of the Defence Forces facilities.

"According to the investigation, the offender is a 20-year-old resident of the Novhorod-Siverska community, who was recruited by the FSS in March 2022 during the temporary occupation of part of the region. He received the operational pseudonym "Jester" and instructions to conduct reconnaissance and subversive activities in favor of the aggressor country.

After the invaders fled the Chernihiv region, they left their accomplice in the region and put him in "standby mode", the statement said.

In October of this year, the Russian agent was contacted by his "curator" - a staff member of the FSS border guard department in the Bryansk region - and assigned an intelligence task.

According to the SSU, the traitor traveled around the region in his own car and filmed the places of the alleged base of the Defence Forces with his mobile phone camera.

He transmitted the information to the aggressor via a specially created email account. For the sake of secrecy, the enemy agent deleted all messages as soon as they were read by an FSS representative.

The Russian special service promised the traitor a monetary reward for the tasks performed. A search of the detainee's residence revealed evidence of illegal activity.

SBU investigators have served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The custody was chosen as a measure of restraint. The offender faces life imprisonment.