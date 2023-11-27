The capital blogger-provocateur, who made "scandalous" streams and contributed to the identification of Ukrainian defenders by the invaders, was suspected, - SSU. PHOTO

SSU cyber specialists documented subversive activities of a Kyiv-based blogger who was discrediting the Defence Forces.

As noted, the offender deliberately moved around the city during the curfew and provoked conflicts with the Armed Forces and law enforcement officers.

During such incidents, the defendant posted video streams on his Facebook page, insulting Ukrainian defenders and recording their geolocation in the capital.

"According to the investigation, the destructive content "played along" with Russian propagandists who produced fake stories about the socio-political situation in Ukraine.

In addition, Russian special services could have used the Kyiv blogger's online broadcasts to identify Ukrainian defenders and track their whereabouts," the statement said.

During the searches at the suspect's residence, SSU officers found a mobile phone and computer equipment that he used to spread provocative content in favour of Russia.

Based on the evidence collected, the SSU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period).

The issue of possible additional qualification of the criminal actions of the defendant is being resolved.

Since the defendant did not appear for consideration of the petition for the election of a preventive measure, he will be taken to court by force on the basis of a decision on a pretext.

An investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The intruder faces up to 8 years in prison.