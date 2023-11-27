SSU: Clandestine call center in Vinnytsia prison, which stole from customers of leading Ukrainian bank, is liquidated. PHOTOS

SSU cyber specialists and Cyberpolice officers neutralised a criminal organisation that was massively cheating money from Ukrainian bank cards.

As noted, the criminals are responsible for almost 70% of all fraudulent schemes that have ever been applied to one of the leading state-owned banks in Ukraine. At the same time, the number of deceived customers amounts to tens of thousands of victims.

According to the investigation, the scheme involved almost 30 inmates of the Vinnytsia colony. While serving their sentences in prison, they called depositors of financial institutions and stole their money under the guise of providing online services.

It was established that the illegal activity was organised by the so-called "warden" of one of the penal colonies in Vinnytsia region, a criminal prisoner nicknamed "Hesha".













He involved up to 30 people in illegal activities, most of whom were serving "terms" in prison, or their accomplices who had already been released.

"The offenders called bank customers and introduced themselves as 'security officers' of the financial institution. During such conversations, the offenders informed depositors that fraudsters were allegedly trying to hack their payment cards.

The criminals then offered citizens to transfer funds to a so-called "security account" through an online application to "protect their savings from hijackers," the statement said.

In this way, the defendants misled the victims and forced them to transfer their money to the fraudsters' controlled bank accounts. After that, their accomplices would withdraw the cash and transfer it to the "thieves' cash desk".

During 27 simultaneous searches of the group's residences, the items were seized:

- mobile phones, laptops, SIM cards of mobile operators and draft records used by the criminals;

- bank cards and money obtained by criminal means.

Based on the collected evidence, 10 criminals were served a notice of suspicion under various articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

- 2 persons - under Part 2 of Article 255-1 (establishment and distribution of criminal influence committed in penitentiary institutions), Part 4 of Article 190 (fraud);

- 1 person - under Part 5 of Art. 255 (creation, management of a criminal organisation by a person who is a subject of increased criminal influence, including the status of a "thief in law"), Part 4 of Art. 190 (fraud);

- 7 persons - under Part 4 of Art. 190 (fraud).

Five criminals were detained, and another five prisoners were transferred to a disciplinary isolation unit of a penal institution. In addition, the issue of serving a notice of suspicion to another 17 members of the criminal organisation is being resolved.

The complex operation was conducted by the SSU in Kharkiv region jointly with the National Police under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office.