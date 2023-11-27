Border guards of "Steel Frontier" Offensive Guard Brigade destroyed enemy FPV drone in Kupiansk direction. PHOTO

In the Kupiansk direction, border guards of the Steel Frontier Offensive Guard Brigade successfully landed an enemy kamikaze drone with explosives.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

It is noted that the border guards destroyed the enemy drone using an anti-drone rifle.

"The sappers managed to defuse the explosive part and now, after reprogramming, the kamikaze drone will return to its previous owners, only with a more powerful explosive surprise from the Steel Frontier border guards," the SBGSU said.

