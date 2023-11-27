Zelensky became most powerful person in Europe in 2023 according to Politico. PHOTO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has been named the most powerful person in Europe in 2023 by Politico magazine.

This is reported by Politico

The publication annually creates such a rating by analysing European figures.

The ranking has three categories: doer, dreamer and disruptor, as well as the most influential person nomination. Zelensky won the latter.

"Europe is changing. The continent is reassessing its strategic relationships, taking defence seriously, and revising its policies on trade, enlargement, and energy security. In general, it is rethinking what it means to be a European - and this is largely thanks to the Ukrainian comedian who became president," the statement said.

The publication notes that Zelensky is a man whom Europe not only trusts, but also admires and follows. Unlike previous presidents of Ukraine.

"What Zelenskyy has done is convince the rest of Europe that its future is tied to Ukraine - a view few believed before Russia's invasion in February. His communication skills were key. His rhetoric has sharply highlighted the malevolence of the Russian regime he is fighting, dispelling the belief of much of Europe - especially in Berlin and Paris - that Moscow can be a partner," the publication said.

According to the journalists, the president successfully used social media, Western media and cultural institutions such as the Grammy Awards and the Cannes Film Festival, where he spoke, to engage the West in the war and convince leaders and the public that they too must fight.

Politico is so convinced of Zelenskyy's influence that it believes he will move Europe in the direction he wants as long as he is alive. At the same time, according to the publication's subjective assessment, Zelenskyy is getting what he wants: weapons, sanctions against Russia, and progress on Ukraine's path to EU membership.

In the Doers category, the first place is taken by German Minister of Economy Robert Habeck, whom journalists called the "real chancellor", claiming that his role in sanctions against Russia is much more significant than that of Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The publication named Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as the first "destroyer", describing her as a "duce", which is how fascist leader Benito Mussolini was called. This negative category also included Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, British Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, among others.