Defense Ministry and US Embassy agree to strengthen joint control over weapons provided to Ukraine. PHOTO

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Embassy of the United States of America agreed to expand monitoring of the end use of weapons provided to Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

"Now the Ministry of Defense will provide additional transparency regarding the storage and use of foreign weapons. Certain types of missiles, launchers, UAVs and night vision devices transferred by American partners require careful control and special storage conditions," the statement said.

To accomplish this task, a joint concept was signed with the Defense Cooperation Department of the US Embassy, initiated by the Ministry of Defense.

"All countries that provide us with weapons will be sure that these weapons do not fall into the wrong hands, that they are controlled exclusively by the government, and that they are used in a legal way. For its part, Ukraine is doing its best for this. It is time to strengthen the reputation of our state, turning it into an initiator and a model of transparency and accountability," said Deputy Defense Minister Yurii Dzhyhyr.

By agreement, officials of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are trained in the use of special electronic devices and conduct inventories at arsenals, bases, and warehouses throughout Ukraine. The necessary supervision over the availability, accounting and compliance with proper storage conditions will now be carried out by the Ministry of Defense with foreign partners.

Thus, U.S. experts will regularly participate in joint on-site inspections and advise on necessary issues. "Monitoring the end-use of defense goods provided by the United States is a joint responsibility of the partner country and the U.S. government," the concept says.

