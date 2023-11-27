ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4866 visitors online
News Photo War
863 1

During day, occupiers shelled Nikopol region six times: woman was wounded, houses, church and lyceum were damaged. PHOTOS

нікопольщина

The Russian army shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery, as a result of which a woman was wounded, houses, a church, and a lyceum were damaged.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy shelled the Nikopol region all day. In total, the area was shelled with heavy artillery six times. They hit Nikopol itself and the Marhanets community. A 51-year-old woman was injured in the city. She will be treated on an outpatient basis," the message says.

Read more: Defense of Dnipropetrovsk region will be strengthened, - Shmyhal

As noted, an administrative building, a lyceum, a temple, and a sports club were damaged. 7 apartment buildings and 14 private houses were damaged. One outbuilding was destroyed and 12 were damaged. Smashed cars, a power line and a gas pipeline.

During day, occupiers shelled Nikopol region six times: woman was wounded, houses, church and lyceum were damaged 01
During day, occupiers shelled Nikopol region six times: woman was wounded, houses, church and lyceum were damaged 02
During day, occupiers shelled Nikopol region six times: woman was wounded, houses, church and lyceum were damaged 03
During day, occupiers shelled Nikopol region six times: woman was wounded, houses, church and lyceum were damaged 04
During day, occupiers shelled Nikopol region six times: woman was wounded, houses, church and lyceum were damaged 05
During day, occupiers shelled Nikopol region six times: woman was wounded, houses, church and lyceum were damaged 06

Author: 

shoot out (13051) Dnipro region (51)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 