During day, occupiers shelled Nikopol region six times: woman was wounded, houses, church and lyceum were damaged. PHOTOS

The Russian army shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery, as a result of which a woman was wounded, houses, a church, and a lyceum were damaged.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy shelled the Nikopol region all day. In total, the area was shelled with heavy artillery six times. They hit Nikopol itself and the Marhanets community. A 51-year-old woman was injured in the city. She will be treated on an outpatient basis," the message says.

As noted, an administrative building, a lyceum, a temple, and a sports club were damaged. 7 apartment buildings and 14 private houses were damaged. One outbuilding was destroyed and 12 were damaged. Smashed cars, a power line and a gas pipeline.












