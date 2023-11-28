Total combat losses of Russian Federation from the beginning of the war - approximately 326 440 people (+860 per day), 5523 tanks, 7876 artillery systems, 10285 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 326,440 Russian invaders.

Censor.NET reports this citing press center of General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 28.11.23 are approximately:

personnel - approximately 326440 (+860) people,

tanks - 5523 (+3) units,

armored combat vehicles - 10285 (+3) units,

artillery systems - 7876 (+1) units,

MLRS - 907 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 597 (+0) units,

aircrafts - 323 (+0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical level UAV - 5905 (+0),

cruise missiles - 1565 (+0),

ships /boats - 22 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 10302 (+3) units,

special equipment - 1113 (+0)

"The data is being refined," the General Staff adds.