Ruscists hit five-story building in Nikopol, man died, two were injured. PHOTO

In the morning, the occupants attacked Nikopol, Dnipro region. An artillery shell hit a five-story building.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"A 63-year-old man was killed. Two women - 65 and 63 years old - were injured. There may be people under the rubble! Russian murderers will burn in hell!" - the message reads.

Also read: Occupants fired 25 artillery shells at Nikopol region during the day, 3 more munitions dropped from UAVs

Under the procedural supervision of the Dnipro Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).





Private and five-storey residential buildings and power lines were damaged.