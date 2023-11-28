In Odesa, an agent of Main Intelligence Directorate of RF was detained, who transferred to the invaders data on the locations of territorial defense and Marine Corps units, - the SSU. PHOTOS

In Odesa Counterintelligence of the Security Service detained one more member of the agent network of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (better known as Main Intelligence Directorate), which operated in the city. The offender handed over dozens of geolocations to the aggressor, where, in her opinion, the Armed Forces units were allegedly based.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

In August this year, the SSU exposed and served suspicion notices to two other members of this agent network.

Among them are an agent with the operational pseudonym "Diezel" and his wife, who was a "liaison" of the Russian MID (Main Intelligence Directorate) and is currently hiding from justice in St. Petersburg.

The third suspect has been detained. The occupiers used her coordinates to conduct targeted air strikes, primarily using Shahed-type kamikaze drones.

See more: SSU: Clandestine call center in Vinnytsia prison, which stole from customers of leading Ukrainian bank, is liquidated. PHOTOS

"On the fuselages of the enemy UAVs, the invaders made inscriptions 'on behalf of' a pro-Kremlin Telegram channel used by the Russian military intelligence to recruit and cooperate with agents.

The offender used an anonymous chat in a popular messenger to communicate with the coordinator of the agent network, a staff member of the 3rd Operational Department of the 316th Intelligence Centre of the Russian MID, Grigory Ivanov," the statement said.

After the hostile strikes in Odesa, the defendant reported about the consequences of the 'arrivals' to her 'curator' .

See more: In Odesa, director of personnel agency was detained, who transported evaders to EU under guise of going to "work abroad", - SSU. PHOTOS

The enemy's "area of special attention" included information on the location of personnel of the territorial defence forces and marines in certain administrative buildings of the region.

She conducted an additional reconnaissance near the infrastructure facilities of the regional centre, which aroused the "interest" of the military intelligence of the aggressor country.

SSU officers exposed the suspect's intelligence and subversive activities and detained her in her apartment.

According to the investigation, the enemy accomplice was a local businesswoman who was remotely recruited by the Russian MID in June this year. The woman came to the attention of the occupiers because of her activity in their Telegram channel, the SSU added.

See more: FSS agent who spied on Defense Forces in Chernihiv region was detained - SSU. PHOTO

Based on the collected evidence, the SSU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. She faces life imprisonment.







