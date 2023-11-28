ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5037 visitors online
News Photo
6 438 4

Rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia: damage was recorded in 7 high-rise buildings. PHOTOS

Communal workers began to eliminate the consequences of today’s rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia.

Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhia, Anatolii Kurtev, announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, damage has been recorded in 7 high-rise buildings at this time. Specialists of the municipal emergency service close the broken windows with OSB sheets.

"A city council tent has been set up at the site and two utility buses are on duty, in which representatives of the district administration and social workers record injuries and provide people with consultations," the message says.

Read more: Occupiers hit territory of enterprise in Zaporizhzhia with rocket

Rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia: damage was recorded in 7 high-rise buildings 01
Rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia: damage was recorded in 7 high-rise buildings 02
Rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia: damage was recorded in 7 high-rise buildings 03

Author: 

Zaporizhzhya (495) shoot out (13051) rocket (1574)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 