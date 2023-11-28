Rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia: damage was recorded in 7 high-rise buildings. PHOTOS
Communal workers began to eliminate the consequences of today’s rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia.
Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhia, Anatolii Kurtev, announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.
According to him, damage has been recorded in 7 high-rise buildings at this time. Specialists of the municipal emergency service close the broken windows with OSB sheets.
"A city council tent has been set up at the site and two utility buses are on duty, in which representatives of the district administration and social workers record injuries and provide people with consultations," the message says.
