Defense forces repelled enemy assaults in 7 directions, during day more than 100 combat clashes - General Staff

The Russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military but also at numerous civilian targets in our country.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, 103 combat engagements took place over the past day. In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 23 air strikes, fired 59 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Air strikes were carried out on Avdiivka, Orlivka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region.

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

The operational situation in the area of responsibility of the OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains without significant changes.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod region.

According to the General Staff, in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia separate military unit in the Kupiansk direction, our defenders repelled 12 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Tabaivka, and Berestove in Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 10 occupants' attacks near Terny, Yampolivka, Verkhniokamianske in the Donetsk region and another 15 attacks in the areas of Serebryany Forestry and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled four enemy attacks near Ivanivske, Andriivka, and Klishchiyivka in the Donetsk region.

"In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. Thus, over the past day, the Defence Forces repelled 14 invaders' attacks in the area of Avdiivka and another 19 attacks south of Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske in the Donetsk region," the statement said.

It is also noted that in the Mariinka direction, Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where 12 attacks were repelled.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack south of Zolota Nyva in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks west of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region.

"In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to expand their foothold. Despite significant losses, the enemy keeps trying to drive our units from their positions. Over the past day, the enemy made 10 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops," the General Staff added.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers are actively inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck at 1 area of the enemy's personnel concentration.

Missile troops destroyed 4 enemy artillery pieces.