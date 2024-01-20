Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 375,270 people (+750 per day), 6,171 tanks, 8,868 artillery systems, 11,455 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 375,270 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.01.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 375270 (+750) people,

tanks - 6171 (+4) units,

armored combat vehicles - 11455 (+10) units,

artillery systems - 8868 (+14) units,

MLRS - 967 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 654 (+0) units,

aircraft - 331 (+0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 6934 (+5),

cruise missiles - 1818 (+0),

ships/boats - 23 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 11848 (+17) units,

special equipment - 1389 (+5)

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.