Day in Donetsk region: 3 rocket strikes on Novohrodivka, Krasnohorivka, and Elizavetivka under fire. PHOTOS

Russian troops continue shelling the territory of the Donetsk region. Krasnohorivka and Elizavetivka in the Mariinka district were shelled.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

As noted, the Russians fired three missiles at Novohrodivka, wounding two people and damaging 33 private houses and an administrative building.

"Kramatorsk district. In the Lyman district, a house in Yampol was damaged, Torske and Zarichne were shelled. In the Kostiantynivka district, the outskirts of Nelipivka and Bila Hora are under fire," the statement said.





In the Toretsk district, 5 houses were damaged: 2 in Toretsk and Shcherbynivka, 1 in Druzhba. A private house and an industrial building were damaged in the Chasiv Yar district. In Siversk, a house was destroyed and 3 more damaged.

According to the Joint Forces Operation, Russians fired 12 times at localities in the Donetsk region over the last day. 214 people, including 46 children, were evacuated from the frontline.













