"Metinvest starts production of steel bunker headquarters for Ukrainian Armed Forces to protect them from shelling. PHOTOS

Metinvest Group, as part of Rinat Akhmetov’s Steel Front initiative, has launched the production of steel underground command posts that protect personnel from the effects of shelling and enable them to support the work of the Ukrainian Armed Forces command on the front line in safe and comfortable conditions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the company's press centre.

As noted, the first steel headquarters, designed for 30 servicemen, has already been handed over to the Ukrainian Army free of charge and installed in one of the hottest areas of the frontline.

"The command post helps save lives of the military as it can be deployed and retracted on the front line in a short time and, if properly installed, provides protection against artillery fire of any calibre. The steel headquarters consists of five or six separate mobile bunkers, depending on the configuration, which Metinvest launched in October 2022. These are interconnected underground shelters that perform various functions - from living quarters and sanitary areas to the command's working headquarters. This creates an entire underground complex of buildings," the statement said.

Made of corrugated steel, the bunkers are equipped with all the necessary facilities of a good hotel: sleeping and working areas, showers and boilers, heating, lighting and communication systems, storage for weapons and personal belongings, and electronic equipment. This makes it possible to use the underground headquarters not only as a shelter and a place of rest, but also as a work area that ensures the quality of command work on the front line.