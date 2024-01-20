Logistics unit of Air Assault Forces received two Foden tractors, which were converted to military’s order. PHOTO

During a trip to the eastern front, the fifth president and leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, handed over two Foden tractors to the logistics unit of the Ukrainian Airborne Forces, which had been converted to meet the military’s needs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the political party.

"We are using Foden trucks now mainly for evacuating damaged equipment and transporting cargo," the military explained as they accepted the equipment and supplies.

"When the western self-propelled artillery systems were damaged, they were heavy and could not be pulled out with anything. We thought we needed to do something that would allow the logistics battalion to have these two giants, which we call 'babies' in the team. What can they do? They have hydraulic legs that extend. We have installed a winch that can pull 100 tonnes, so it can pull everything, even Abrams. "An Abrams weighs more than 70 tonnes. We are increasing mobility, and mobility is the key for paratroopers," Poroshenko said.









In total, this time Poroshenko handed over a record-breaking batch of equipment worth UAH 40 million to the troops.

In particular, these include nine Poseidon UAVs with three control machines, mobile car repair shops, powerful DAF YA trucks, laundry and shower complexes, five hundred FPV drones, as well as DJI Mavic quadcopters, active headphones, Starlink, scarce tyres for KrAZ and Ural trucks, and office equipment.

More than 20 brigades and battalions have received assistance from the Poroshenko Foundation, including marines, airborne troops, scouts, artillery, infantry, anti-aircraft missile regiment and logisticians.

"The guys greet us with joy. What are they happy about? FPVs and Mavicas - there are a lot of them here, for several brigades. We are sending drones with an initiation fee and a combat part. We brought active headphones for the artillery. Most of the wounds are contusions. This is only the first batch, we have received a thousand headphones and ordered another two thousand," the fifth President said.

"I know for sure that the guys will find the best use for this equipment. And they will clear more than one landing from the Russian occupier," Poroshenko said.