Russians shelled Nikopol district with artillery and attacked with kamikaze drones. - RMA. PHOTO

On Saturday, Russian occupation forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region using artillery and kamikaze drones, causing damage.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak said this on Telegram.

He noted: "Nikopol district suffered from enemy attacks during the day. The occupiers hit the area with two kamikaze drones and shelled it three more times with artillery.

It hit Nikopol itself, Marhanets, and Pokrovsk rural communities. 5 private houses and 6 outbuildings were damaged. People are unharmed. As for other territories of Dnipropetrovsk region, Saturday passed without any attacks."

