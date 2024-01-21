Russians shelled Vovchansk with mortars at night, and dropped aerial bomb in morning. PHOTO
During the day, the occupiers fired artillery and mortars at about 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.
"At about 03:30 a.m., the occupiers fired mortars at the town of Vovchansk in the Chuhuiv district. At 04:15, the enemy attacked the town with multiple rocket launchers. The shelling damaged private houses. There was no information about casualties," the statement said.
Also at night, around 02:00 a.m., the enemy shelled Tyshchenivka village in the Kupiansk district. A gas pipeline and a private house were damaged. There were no casualties.
