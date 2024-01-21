Day in Donetsk region: rocket attacks on Novohrodivka and Selidove, shelling of Lyman district, 2 people were injured. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russians fired 11 times at localities in the Donetsk region. The Novohrodivka, Selydove, Myrnohrad, Kostiantynivka, Siversk, Lyman, Toretsk, and Chasiv Yar districts came under enemy fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

"The day before, Russians fired three missiles at Novohrodivka, damaging 55 private houses, a multi-story building, a kindergarten, a school, and an administrative building. Selydove was hit twice, damaging 2 five-story buildings, 8 private houses, a business, 7 garages, 2 outbuildings, 2 non-residential buildings, and a hangar. In Myrnohrad, the Russians hit a cultural institution," the statement said.





The shelling in Kostyantynivka damaged 6 private houses, a school, a kindergarten, and a shop. During the day, the enemy fired 10 times at the Lyman district. 5 houses were damaged in the Toretsk district: 3 in Shcherbynivka and 2 in Toretsk. A multi-story building, 3 private houses, and an industrial building were damaged in the Chasiv Yar district. In Siversk, a house was destroyed and 2 more damaged.

"In total, Russians fired 11 times at localities in the Donetsk region over the last day, wounding two people. We evacuated 106 people from the frontline, including 19 children," added Filashkin.









