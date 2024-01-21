Occupiers shelled residential area in Kurakhove with Grad rockets, one person killed, one wounded. PHOTOS

Russian troops continue shelling the territory of Donetsk region. Today, on 21 January, the occupiers attacked Kurakhove with Grad multiple rocket launchers.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, 1 person was killed and 1 wounded as a result of the shelling of Kurakhove.

This afternoon, the Russians shelled the town with Grad rockets, hitting a residential area. A 31-year-old man died on the spot. The strike damaged a kindergarten and several private houses, and a fire broke out, which rescuers have already extinguished. The exact consequences of the attack are being established," the statement said.

The head of the region also called on everyone who still remains in Donetsk region to evacuate.