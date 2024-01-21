Members of German Bundestag visited Irpin. PHOTOS

A delegation of the German parliament, the Bundestag, visited Irpin, Kyiv region.

According to Censor.NET, Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn reported this on Facebook

"Today, my first deputy Andriy Kravchuk showed the destroyed Irpin to representatives of the German Bundestag - MPs from different factions, heads and staff of parliamentarians' offices. Those who influence political decisions in the leading European country," Markushyn said.

According to him, the whole of Ukraine is now waiting for a decision on the supply of long-range Taurus missiles. "Unfortunately, a significant part of the parliament is in no hurry to vote for the delivery of missiles to Ukraine - this week they voted down the relevant bill," the mayor said.

"I am convinced that anyone who personally witnesses what Russian missiles and shells have done to Irpin and other regions will never slow down the transfer of weapons to Ukraine for defence," Markushyn said.

