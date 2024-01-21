Russians shelled Nikopol district three times with artillery and attacked with kamikaze drones 6 times on 21 January - RMA. PHOTOS

On 21 January, the Russian occupiers attacked Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region seven times with kamikaze drones and shelled three times with artillery, destroying residential buildings and starting a fire,

According to Censor.NET, the head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, said this on Telegram.

He noted: "It was a tense day for the Nikopol district. Three times the Russians hit it with heavy artillery. Seven times they attacked with kamikaze drones. They hit the district centre and the Mirovska community.

The shelling in Nikopol damaged two five-storey buildings and 6 private houses. One of the houses caught fire. The fire was extinguished by emergency workers.

The enterprise and 3 outbuildings were also damaged. A gas pipeline and a power line were damaged.

The only comfort is that there were no casualties or injuries. I am grateful to everyone who supports people in those territories. It helps us to stay strong!"

