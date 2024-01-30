Russians shell Donetsk region with artillery and FPV drones: one person killed, three others wounded. PHOTOS

A woman was killed and three people were wounded as a result of the shelling of Avdiivka, Chasiv Yar and New York by the occupiers in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"On January 30, 2024, at about 9:00 a.m., the army of the aggressor state fired on Chasiv Yar. A 45-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman were injured on a private street as a result of the hit of the munitions. Previously, Russian troops used an FPV drone against the civilian population.



An hour later, the enemy attacked Avdiivka, killing a 47-year-old woman in her home. In addition, the occupants shelled New York village in Toretsk. A 37-year-old local resident who was in his own yard sustained injuries. The attacks on the settlements were probably carried out with artillery," the statement said.

