Russians strike residential buildings and Point of Unbreakability in Kherson region from aircraft. PHOTOS
Russian aviation continues to attack the Kherson region, today, 30 January, the Beryslav district was under attack.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.
"In the afternoon, two settlements of Beryslav district came under fire. The strikes hit residential buildings and the building of the "Point of Unbreakability". Fortunately, no local residents were injured," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password