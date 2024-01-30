ENG
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
Russians strike residential buildings and Point of Unbreakability in Kherson region from aircraft. PHOTOS

Russian aviation continues to attack the Kherson region, today, 30 January, the Beryslav district was under attack.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"In the afternoon, two settlements of Beryslav district came under fire. The strikes hit residential buildings and the building of the "Point of Unbreakability". Fortunately, no local residents were injured," the statement said.

