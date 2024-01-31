At night, enemy once again attacked south of Ukraine, 7 "Shahed" were shot down by air defense, one person was wounded. PHOTOS
On the night of 31 January, the enemy again resorted to drone terror in the southern regions of Ukraine, with a hit in Mykolaiv region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defence Forces.
At night, air defense units of the Southern Defence Forces shot down 7 Shahed-131/136 UAVs: 5 in the Mykolaiv region and 2 in the Kirovohrad region.
"A shell hit in the Bashtanka district of Mykolaiv region damaged the warehouses of an agricultural enterprise and a shop building. Firefighting operations are underway. A civilian security guard at the trade pavilion was injured (https://t.me/SJTF_Odes/5810) and hospitalized in intensive care," the statement said.
