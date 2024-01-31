Day in Kharkiv region: attack by "Shaheds" on Kharkiv, rocket attacks on Korotych and Lisny, shelling of Hrachivka by GABs, 4 people were injured. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the occupiers shelled more than 17 settlements in the Kharkiv region with artillery and mortars, launched a "Shahed" attack on the regional center, and attacked the village of Hrachivka with anti-aircraft guns.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

"Around 22.45, the enemy attacked civilian objects in Sloboda and Saltovka districts of Kharkiv with "Shaheds". The occupants launched 6 enemy UAVs, 4 hits were recorded. Four civilians were injured - three men and one woman. Residential buildings, cars, and a shop were damaged," the statement said.

During the day, the occupants delivered artillery and mortar attacks on more than 17 settlements in the region, including Synkivka, Tabaiivka, Ivanivka, Berestove, Mala Vovcha, Udy, and Vovchansk. Air strikes were recorded in the village of Ustynivka.

On 30 January at 10.30 a.m., the enemy shelled a private enterprise in the village of Hrachivka with multiple rocket launchers. At 01.00 p.m., Russians shelled the village of Monachynivka with artillery. Monachynivka, a private house was damaged, and at 12.20 p.m. the village of Korotych was hit by an Kh-59 missile.

"Around 01.00 p.m. a private house was damaged in Vovchansk as a result of a mortar attack. At around 16.26 an S-300 missile was fired at the village of Lisne, Dergachi district. Lisne village of Derhachi district. There were no casualties," added Colonel Syniehubov.

In the evening, the villages of Lisne, Ivashky, and Lyman came under enemy fire. The enemy launched a missile attack (probably with an Iskander-M) on the village of Lisne at 06.55 p.m., without causing any casualties. At about 07:30 p.m., the occupiers shelled the village of Ivashky with artillery, damaging two two-story apartment buildings. At 12:30 am, a private house was damaged in the village of Lyman, no one was injured.





