Day in Donetsk region: Avdiivka and Kurakhove under fire, missile strikes on Ocheretyne and Pokrovsk. PHOTO

Russian troops continue to shell the territory of the Donetsk region. The hostile attacks result in casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

According to the RMA, a person died in Avdiivka. Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, and Maksymilianivka were shelled in the Mariinka district. Ocheretyne came under a rocket attack. Two five-story buildings and a kindergarten were damaged in Kurakhove. Russians fired 2 rockets at Pokrovsk, wounding 6 people. Five houses were damaged in Udachne.

Kramatorsk district

"In the Lyman district, the church in Stavky was damaged, Torske and Zarichne were shelled. In Kostiantynivka, four houses, an outbuilding, and a gas pipeline were damaged," the RMA said.

Bakhmut district

In the Chasiv Yar district, 2 people were injured and 6 houses were damaged. In New York, a person was injured, 13 houses and 2 infrastructure facilities were damaged. A house in Serebryanka of the Siversk district was damaged.

Evacuation from the region

The RMA also noted that 97 people, including 15 children, were evacuated from the frontline.