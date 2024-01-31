Prepared breakthrough of Russian SRG and scouted locations of AFU: SSU detained an FSS agent in Sumy. PHOTOS

The Security Service detained an FSB agent red-handed, who was reconnoitering the locations of the Defence Forces in the Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the SSU.

As noted, the agent tried to identify the locations of the largest concentration of personnel and heavy weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine involved in the defence of the border areas of the region. To collect intelligence, the offender went around the area and covertly recorded the positions of Ukrainian troops under the guise of telephone conversations.

Another task of the defendant was to create his own network of informants for enhanced intelligence in the region.

According to the available data, the occupiers hoped to use the information from the agent to carry out targeted rocket and artillery strikes on military facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as to prepare routes for the breakthrough of Russian subversive reconnaissance groups to the border of Sumy region.

However, the SSU officers were proactive - they exposed the offender in a timely manner, documented his criminal actions, and detained him while performing an intelligence task.

This allowed us to disrupt the enemy's plans and protect the temporary bases of Ukrainian defenders from possible enemy air attacks.

According to the investigation, the detainee was a 54-year-old resident of Sumy, who was remotely recruited by the Russian special service in August 2023. He came to the attention of the FSS because he posted pro-Kremlin comments on his Odnoklassniki page.

After being recruited, the agent communicated with his Russian handler via an anonymous chat in a messenger. He also used this channel to send photo reports with textual descriptions of Ukrainian objects to the aggressor.

For the tasks performed, the occupiers sent their accomplices a monetary reward, which was received through cryptocurrency payments.

During the searches, the SBU seized a bank card and a mobile phone with evidence of illegal activity.

The SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment.











